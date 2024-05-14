Six More Abducted Students Of Kogi Varsity Regain Freedom

The Kogi State Government has reported the successful rescue of an additional six students, bringing the total number of rescued kidnapped students from Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTEC), Osara, Okene, to twenty.

Naija News reports that unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits invaded CUSTEC last week late at night and abducted some students.

Some of the students were reportedly rescued earlier.

In a statement released on Tuesday by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, it was confirmed that six more students have been rescued.

According to the Commissioner, there are still four students who have not yet been located.

He revealed that the intense gunfight between security forces and the kidnappers led to the kidnappers being overpowered and abandoning the students. Some of the kidnappers were said to have managed to escape with serious injuries.

It is worth noting that the police had previously stated that 14 students had been rescued, and the families of the recently rescued six students have confirmed their safe return home.

Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State has reportedly expressed profound gratitude to the Joint Forces involved in the rescue operations and has urged them to persist in their search until all students are accounted for.

“We wish to assure the public that the security architecture around our schools has been recalibrated for efficiency and early warning alarm to prevent future occurrence,” he added.