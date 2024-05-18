Soldiers Storm Popular Abuja Market Over Attack On Colleagues (Video)

Some soldiers of the Nigerian Army, on Saturday, stormed the popular Banex Plaza in Abuja following a conflict that ensued between their colleagues and some traders.

Videos circulating on social media showed the moment the soldiers stormed the electronics and telecommunications gadget market.

One of the videos revealed citizens and traders running as some soldiers arrived at the scene, while another video showed the soldiers punishing some individuals.

See the video below.

Advertisement

Naija News earlier reported that a viral video on Saturday showed a multitude of civilians overpowering some soldiers during a free-for-all at the plaza.

In the video, the young men later broke into groups of three, attacking their targets fiercely. A man seen in mufti was also attacked by the mob, but it is unclear if he is also a soldier.

A trader who simply identified himself as Abdul told Punch on Saturday that the conflict ensued over the sale of a mobile phone.

Advertisement

“There’s a problem at Banex now. Some soldiers came to complain about a phone, and during an argument with the traders, a fight ensued,” he revealed.

In another video, some traders were seen locking up their shops to apparently prevent being affected by a reprisal.

However, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has said it had deployed intelligence officers to the scene of the incident.

Advertisement