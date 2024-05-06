One Killed, Others Kidnapped As Gunmen Ambush Travelers On Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode Expressway

One person has been killed and seven other passengers reportedly abducted on the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode expressway.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Monday evening revealed that gunmen numbering about seven, wielding A.K 47 rifles, ambushed the victims between the Ilisan, Ceplast industry, and Iperu junction axis of the expressway last Friday.

One of the survivors, who spoke to newsmen in a distressing mood, disclosed how the gunmen halted their vehicles with gunfire before forcing them into the nearby forest.

“This incident happened at past five in the evening; they were armed to the teeth with A.K 47 rifles, shooting heavily. They even killed one person who was inside a Lexus car. So, they marched about seven of us inside the bush, and when I saw that they were speaking Hausa, I started speaking Hausa to them, begging them not to kill me, so they asked if I was a northerner, but I said no, that I have once lived in Kebbi and Sokoto.

“They kept taking us further inside the bush, later they asked if I had any money, so I gave them the N103,000 and my phone. There was another driver from the east who said that the kidnappers had collected N120,000 from him just as we were abducted. They later set the two of us free while the other five people abducted were still with them,” The PUNCH quoted the survivor saying.

The Spokesperson of Ogun State police command, SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident stating that the police were unable to verify the exact number of individuals who were abducted.

She mentioned that the armed criminals shot and killed one of the unidentified travellers.

The occurrence, which took place on May 3 at approximately 6:55 pm, was classified as a combination of armed robbery, murder, and kidnapping.

Odutola said “We have information that about seven people whom we don’t know with A.K 47 suddenly blocked the Benin-Sagamu expressway.

“The DPO of Ilisan when he got to the scene of the incident saw two vehicles pierced with bullets; a Lexus Jeep 300 with registration number LND 640 DY, the driver’s name is Chilaka Lugard and another Lexus Jeep 350 with registration number LSR 996 JF belonging to Kingsley Chineme. Inside this Lexus 350 car was found a cross bag with N113,000, two iPhones; an iPhone Six and an iPhone Eleven Promax.

“There was also a corpse of an unidentified man who was shot in the head.

“The third vehicle was loaded with plantains, and the driver, who was among those abducted, regained freedom and was later allowed to go with the vehicle. The other Lexus vehicles have been taken to Ilishan Police Station.”

Odutola mentioned that the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, expressed his displeasure over the security breach and urgently called for a meeting on Monday. During the meeting, he instructed the tactical commanders and the mobile squadron to pursue the individuals responsible for the breach.

She stated that the CP had visited the scene of the incident, and efforts were underway to apprehend the culprits. She assured that the criminals would be captured very soon.

Naija News understands that barely three weeks ago, a group of eight armed men had attacked the Ajadeh Event Centre along the Iperu-Sagamu road, resulting in the tragic death of Professor Yinka Olomojobi, a lecturer at Babcock University, Ilisan Remo.

Professor Olomojobi, who specialized in Human Rights and Gender Law, was reportedly shot and killed around 9 pm by the gunmen when he resisted their attempt to abduct him.

The lecturer and others were at the relaxation centre when the criminals disrupted the peace with their gunfire.

After the chaos subsided, Professor Olomojobi lost his life, while two individuals, Dare and an unidentified person, were taken away.

The police have identified Awada Ishaya from Plateau State as the main suspect in the crime. Ishaya had only been hired as a security guard at the event centre two weeks prior to the incident.