Terrorists Kidnap Over 500 People In Zamfara

Over five hundred individuals have been abducted and 50 villages have been ravaged by terrorists, commonly referred to as bandits, in the North-West region of Zamfara State.

Tragically, one of the recent assaults resulted in the loss of five lives, including two police officers, on Monday.

A member of the House of Representatives representing Zurmi/Shinkafi Federal Constituency, Bello Hassan Shinkafi, confirmed the incidents to newsmen, highlighting that numerous communities within his constituency have fallen victim to these terrorists.

According to him, the bandits now operate with impunity, disregarding the time of day or night, as they carry out their heinous acts of killing, injuring, and abducting innocent people.

Consequently, survivors have been compelled to seek refuge in safer communities elsewhere, the lawmaker admits.

“Not just the Garin Gora community, the entire Zurmi Local Government Area is not at peace because of frequent banditry attacks which always claim lives, besides the wounded and abducted.

“On Monday, they killed five persons, including two policemen in broad daylight at Gidan Shaho in the Nassarawa district. They also abducted over 30 persons there. As we speak, those abducted have not been completely accounted for,” SaharaReporters quoted Shinkafi saying.

He observed the necessity of devising a new strategy to address the problem of bandits in the Northwest states. He emphasized the insufficiency of manpower in the area, stating this as a fact.

Furthermore, he expressed concern about the prolonged deployment of military personnel in Zamfara, some of whom have served for eight, nine, or even 10 years without relief. He said the law of diminishing returns will eventually affect their performance, so it is crucial to replace them with fresh personnel.

He stated that they have already informed the relevant authorities about this matter, but unfortunately, no changes have been made.

He praised the Zamfara State Government for successfully negotiating the release of 200 abductees from their captors and expressed hope that more successes would follow.

The state police command, however, has not issued any official statement regarding the incident as of the time of filing this report.