Gunmen Kill PoS Operator In Ogun State

A Point of Sale (POS) operator, Mutiu Salako, has been fatally shot by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Oke Lantoro, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Naija News reports that the incident, which took place at around 6 pm on Sunday, initially sparked rumors of a cult-related attack.

However, the Ogun State Police Command, through its spokesperson Omolola Odutola, clarified on Monday that the incident was an attempted robbery, not related to cult activities.

The police have since taken swift action in response to the attack.

“According to the report I have, it was the police operatives from Kemta Division that responded to the attack. Two gunmen on a motorcycle shot Mutiu Salako, a POS operator who later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital,” Odutola stated, correcting the speculations around the nature of the killing.

Following the incident, a vigorous police operation in the area led to the arrest of three suspects linked to the crime. The police are continuing their investigation to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the attack and to bring all those involved to justice.

The police have urged the public to remain calm and report any suspicious activities, as they intensify efforts to curb violence and enhance security in the area.