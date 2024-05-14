Gunmen Suspected To Be Herders Kill Pregnant Woman, 10 Others In Fresh Attack On Benue Community

Unknown gunmen launched a deadly attack, resulting in the deaths of 11 people, including a pregnant woman in Ole’Adag’aklo village in Usha Council Ward of Agatu Local Government Area (LGA), Benue State.

Naija News reports that the violent episode unfolded on Sunday evening, sending shockwaves through the community.

Local residents reported that the assailants stormed the village and began firing indiscriminately, leading to the loss of lives and the abduction of several others.

The chaos ensued as the villagers tried to escape the sudden onslaught.

The Chairman of Agatu LGA, Yakubu Ochepo, confirmed the grim details to journalists on Monday.

“11 people were killed. Of the number, seven corpses have been recovered so far, including a pregnant woman, an elderly man, and five youths,” Ochepo explained.

He noted that soldiers were deployed to the scene to retrieve the bodies and were successful in recovering the remaining four.

“The soldiers encountered gunshots during the recovery operation, causing the armed herders to flee. However, they later regrouped. I’m currently in Makurdi to report the situation to Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) and discuss the need for additional support,” Ochepo added.

According to Ochepo, there are reports that some victims were taken captive by the gunmen, while others were thrown into the river.

This latest incident is part of a disturbing trend of violence in rural areas of Benue State, which continue to grapple with conflicts between local communities and nomadic herders.