‘Why It Is Better To Have US, France Military Base In Nigeria’

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has expressed support for the establishment of military bases by the United States of America and France in Nigeria, provided their presence will aid in the destruction of Boko Haram terrorists and armed Fulani militants.

Naija News reports that this move is aimed at combating the growing threat of terrorism in the country and restoring peace and stability to the affected regions.

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, stated that the presence of USA and France military bases in Nigeria could positively impact the war on terror and lead to the existential defeat of Islamic extremist groups and terrorists.

He emphasized that the current security challenges facing Nigeria require a multifaceted approach, and the involvement of international partners with expertise and resources could be a game-changer in the fight against terrorism.

This statement comes amidst opposition from some northern leaders, who cautioned against allowing the USA and France to set up military bases in Nigeria.

In an open letter to President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly leadership, the leaders expressed concerns about the potential risks to Nigeria’s defense and internal security.

They argued that the presence of foreign military bases could undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty and compromise its territorial integrity.

However, HURIWA believes that the benefits of having USA and France military bases in Nigeria outweigh the risks.

The group pointed out that Nigeria is facing an existential threat from Boko Haram and armed Fulani militants, who have killed thousands of innocent citizens and displaced millions.

They emphasized that the country needs all the help it can get to defeat these terrorists and restore peace to the affected regions.

HURIWA also noted that the USA and France have a track record of providing military support to countries facing security challenges.

The group cited examples such as the military intervention in Mali and the Sahel region, where French troops have been instrumental in pushing back against Islamic extremists.

The group plans to send a letter to President Tinubu’s administration in support of any decisions to welcome the French and American governments to set up military bases in Nigeria, provided they respect Nigeria’s sovereignty and do not engage in espionage that could undermine the country’s territorial integrity.

HURIWA emphasized that the government should accept these military bases if the USA and France provide adequate technical, military, and logical support to the Nigerian armed forces to wage an effective war on terror.

The group also called on the government to ensure that any agreement with the USA and France includes provisions for capacity building and technology transfer to enable the Nigerian military to become self-sufficient in the long run.