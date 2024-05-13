‘Notorious Boko Haram Member’ Surrenders To Nigerian Army [Photo]

A notorious member of Boko Haram, simply identified as Alhaji Wosai, has reportedly surrendered to the Nigerian troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

A counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama disclosed that the bandit surrendered to the army on Saturday.

Wosai was said to have escaped from an enclave of insurgents in Garno village in Borno state.

According to the aforementioned publication, Wosai surrendered with 1 Ak 47 rifle and 1 Magazine filled with 7.63MM 39 MM Special ammunition.

“It was gathered that the terrorist surrendered on May 11, 2024, to the troops of 21 Armored Brigade after escaping from the enclave of the insurgents in Garno village in Borno State.

“Intelligence sources informed Zagazola Makama that he surrendered with 1ak 47 rifle and 1 Magazine filled with 7.63MM 39 MM Special ammunition.

“The militant is in the military custody for profiling,” the publication said.

In April, a Boko Haram fighter identified as Sajeh Yaga reportedly surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Borno state.

He was said to have surrendered to the soldiers after he “sneaked out” from the terrorists’ camp in Sambisa forest.

He also reportedly relinquished weapons, including an Ak47 rifle, four Ak47 magazines, six 7.62 MM special ammunition, and three mobile phones to the troops.