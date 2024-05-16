Boko Haram, ISWAP Terrorist Families Surrender To Troops In Borno

A total of 47 individuals linked to Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have reportedly relinquished themselves to the troops of 403 Amphibious Brigade of Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, Sector 3, Nigeria.

The Chief Military Public Information Officer, Lt.-Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, of N’djamena, Chad, confirmed this development in a statement released on Thursday in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

According to him, the group consisted of seven men, nine women, and 31 children who have now returned to Kwatan Turare and Doron Baga, Kukawa Local Government Area, Borno, Nigeria, after spending a number of years with the terrorist organizations.

It was revealed during the initial investigation that those who surrendered had managed to escape from Sharama, situated in the Lake Chad Islands.

Advertisement

Mallam Muazu Adamu, a well-known fighter associated with the Jama’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihad (JAS) faction, was identified as one of the individuals who surrendered.

”He operated under Commander Alai Gana and has surrendered alongside his wife,“ Abdullahi noted in the statement, adding that other members of the group disclosed that they had been engaged in farming activities before deciding to make their escape.

He stated that the articles discovered in their possession encompass garments, coverings, mats, cooking utensils, dishes, and a variety of other personal possessions.

Advertisement

He mentioned that the individuals who surrendered are presently detained and undergoing additional scrutiny to uncover additional information about their actions and associations.

Abdullahi emphasized that the MNJTF is dedicated to upholding tranquillity and safeguarding the security of the Lake Chad basin region.

”This development marks a step in the ongoing efforts to weaken the operational capabilities of terrorist groups in the region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

”The MNJTF continues to encourage those still involved in terrorist activities to surrender and embrace peace,” he said.