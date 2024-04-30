Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill PDP Pioneer Chairman In Delta

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have reportedly killed Elder Francis Amamosa, the pioneer chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ward 10 in Abavo, Ika South Local Government Area.

Naija News learnt that the politician was killed on Tuesday morning on his farm located near the railway line in Okpe quarters, Abavo.

According to reports, the octogenarian politician and community leader was attacked by the suspected herders who had taken control of his farm. They also attempted to kidnap him and two other farmers.

However, Elder Amamosa bravely resisted the kidnappers and questioned their audacity to order him out of his own farm.

In response, the gun-wielding herdsmen allegedly shot at him, but the bullet failed to penetrate. Subsequently, the assailants resorted to using a machete to inflict fatal wounds on him.

Tragically, Elder Amamosa succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

Vanguard quoted sources from the community to have disclosed that two additional farmers who were present with the deceased at the time of the incident were subsequently kidnapped by the herders.

In the meantime, the body of the deceased elder, Amamosa, has been taken to the mortuary, and the incident has been reported to the Abavo police division for further investigation.

Another report from the region reveals that a man of middle age was allegedly killed under similar circumstances in Abavo Community last Friday.

As a result of this development, a sense of palpable fear and tension currently permeates the atmosphere, causing residents to be afraid of going to their farms.

Moreover, social life in the area has come to a complete standstill, Naija News understands.