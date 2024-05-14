Atiku Hosts Former Sokoto Governor, Bafarawa In Abuja

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, hosted a former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, at his residence in Abuja.

This is coming after Atiku met with the 2023 Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, also at his Abuja home.

Naija News reports that the details of Bafarawa’s meeting with Atiku remain undisclosed as of the time of filing this report.

Recall that Bafarawa had said he would still very much be involved in active politics but would not contest for any elective office nor accept political appointments again.

The former governor made this disclosure while speaking with members of the Sokoto State Correspondent Chapel who paid him a courtesy visit at his residence.

He disclosed that he had been involved in active politics for over 40 years, and insisted that it is time he stop contesting for political office.

He said, “It is time to quit the stage and let the younger generation contribute their quota to the development of the country.

“I have been involved in politics for over 40 years. In fact, I became a councilor in the year 1976 and up till today, I’ve remained in politics.

“I never said I am done with politics, no, I am still very much involved in politics and I believe I will continue to be, probably till I’m gone.

“What I’m done with is any elective or political appointments. I thank God for what I have achieved and the impact I have made at the various stages of my political career.

“I will continue to contribute my own quota to the Nigeria politics.”