Aide Speaks On Peter Obi Joining PDP After Meeting With Atiku, Saraki, Lamido

The campaign team of Labour Party Presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi has spoken on the possibility of their principal joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after meeting with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, erstwhile Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in Abuja.

Recall that Naija News earlier reported that details from the meeting indicated that the former Anambra governor met with the PDP big wigs to discuss how to rescue the ‘soul of Nigeria’ from the clutch of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Speaking during an interview with Punch, the Chief Spokesman of Obi’s Presidential Campaign Organisation, Yunusa Tanko addressed the chances of Obi returning to the PDP or the possibility of a merger between the Labour Party and the PDP.

Tanko stated that such talks would only remain in the realm of speculations.

He said that Obi’s destination would reveal itself as time goes on.

According to him, “Well, not really. Those are the permutations of individuals. I don’t want to dwell on that. But this is still an ongoing discussion. His destination will reveal itself later. Some of these discussions (Obi returning to PDP) are offshoots of what has been happening since the last election.

“We need to wait and see how these discussions pan out. Let’s hope they bring a positive outcome in the long run.”