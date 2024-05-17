PDP BoT Member, Shuaib Oyedokun Defects To APC

A Board of Trustee (BoT) member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Shuaib Oyedokun has dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter addressed to the PDP National Chairman, Umar Damagum, through Ward 13 Chairman and personally signed by him, Oyedokun said his resignation was because the party had derailed from the ideals of its founding fathers.

In the letter titled “Resignation of Membership”, Oyedokun said his decision to resign from the party was a difficult one but had no choice, even as one of the founding members of the party.

The former PDP Deputy National Chairman said he decided to join the APC where he believes his experience, efforts and leadership roles would be valued and appreciated.

The letter reads: It reads, “As a functional member and leader of PDP (Ward 13, Jagun/ Osi-Bale Ode, Odo-Otin South Local Government, Osun State,) whose high electoral productivity and value have been credibly and positively acknowledged in my ward, across the local council, state and country-wide for the enhancement of the fortune of the PDP, I have the honour (though with pain) in announcing the renunciation of my membership of the party on principle, having observed that the ideals of we, founding members, had been sorely contaminated.

“In taking this step which is not even without due consultation with my teaming loyalists in the PDP, I have consequently decided to shift my allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC) where I believe my experience, efforts and leadership roles would be valued and appreciated”.