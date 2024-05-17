PDP Belongs To All Of Us – Oborevweri Begs Youths Protesting Over Imposition

The governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has appealed to the youths in the state to remain calm, adding that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is owned by all members of the party.

The governor stated this while addressing Aniocha South youths who barricaded the Government House gate on Tuesday over the imposition of candidates in the forthcoming local government election.

Oborevweri, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Johnson Erijo, praised the youths for their passion and love towards the party.

Erijo asserted that the governor is taking his time to make sure that the right thing is done.

He said, “I am very happy because you have demonstrated again that you are very responsible people. The last time you were here like you said, I was the one that received you people and you handed a petition like this too.

“Today again you have come in a very orderly manner and have made your petition excellently known to the governor.

“When I listened to your speech, the passion with which you expressed love for our great party, the PDP, it was very heartwarming. From all your disposition, that is not a dispute at all.

“You know when you protested and handed a petition to me, events unfolding show that at least we have acted based on your protest. So we are happy to receive you.

“We can assure you that this party belongs to all of us and the governor is very sensitive to all nook and cranny of the state. The governor is taking his time to ensure that the right thing is done everywhere.

“You have given me your petition with your new request, I have listened carefully, and I will brief him before presenting the petition. Be rest assured that the governor will do that which will make the PDP stronger than it is today.”

