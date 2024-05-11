Boko Haram Insurgency Destroyed Sambisa Forest – Zulum

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has called for urgent international support to revive the Sambisa Forest, which has suffered extensive damage due to the long-standing Boko Haram insurgency.

Naija News reports that Governor Zulum made this appeal while speaking at the United Nations High-Level Segment Roundtable, where he joined a Nigerian delegation led by the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawan, and the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal.

During his address, Governor Zulum highlighted the severe impacts of the insurgency on Borno State, noting that the crisis has led to significant displacement of communities, destruction of infrastructure, and a profound loss of livelihoods.

“Borno State has been significantly impacted by the crisis of insecurity caused by the Boko Haram insurgency, which has exacerbated environmental degradation, including deforestation and loss of biodiversity in our major forest, Sambisa Forest,” Zulum stated.

The governor elaborated on the conflict’s environmental consequences, which include soil erosion, reduced water availability, and increased vulnerability to climate change impacts.

He particularly noted the adverse effects on Lake Chad, a critical water body that has shrunk considerably due to climate change exacerbated by deforestation in regions like Sambisa.

Zulum outlined a comprehensive plan to rehabilitate Sambisa Forest, which includes initiatives such as rehabilitation and restoration efforts, community engagement, monitoring and evaluation, and fostering collaborations and partnerships.

These measures aim to restore the forest’s ecological health and, by extension, improve the region’s overall environmental resilience.