‘One Chance’ Robbers Escape Jungle Justice In Umuahia

A notorious two-man robbery gang that allegedly targeted passengers in Umuahia met a near-fatal end when an enraged mob caught and nearly lynched them beside the Golden Guinea Breweries along Aba Road.

Naija News reports that the suspects, known for robbing unsuspecting passengers and draining their bank accounts using stolen mobile phones, were saved from being burnt alive by the timely intervention of some community elders.

According to Dailypost, an eyewitness detailed that the incident occurred when a former victim recognized the robbers upon entering their tricycle.

The passenger’s alarm quickly gathered a crowd, including several of the duo’s previous victims, leading to the swift apprehension of the suspects.

Moses Nnakwe, a resident of Aba Road, reported that the robbers confessed to their crimes under the pressure of the growing crowd and begged for mercy.

However, their pleas fell on deaf ears as the mob, fueled by anger and past grievances, proceeded to beat them severely and destroy their vehicle.

The situation nearly escalated to fatal violence, with some members of the crowd calling for the suspects to be set ablaze.

It was only the intervention of some respected elders present at the scene that prevented the mob from carrying out a summary execution.

At the time of filing this report, the Abia State Police Command had not yet issued a statement regarding the incident.