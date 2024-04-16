Another Soldier Goes Wild In Enugu, Stabs Colleague To Death

Advertisement

A Nigerian soldier with service number 23NA/85/10147, Private Yahaya Sani, has reportedly stabbed his colleague, Private Aliyu Musa, for allegedly accusing him of stealing in Enugu State.

Naija News learned that Sani and the late Musa are attached to the 74 Supply and Transportation Brigade, 82nd (Airborne and Amphibious) Division of the Nigerian Army.

A source told SaharaReporters that Musa had complained on Monday night that his phone was missing, alleging that Sani was the only person with him before the loss.

The source added that Musa stabbed Sani with a dagger on his head during an argument about the phone.

The source said: “23NA/85/10147, Pte Yahaya Sani of 74 Supply and Transportation Brigade stabbed his course mate, Pte Aliyu Musa of the same 82 Division 74 Supply and Transportation, Enugu, with a dagger on his head Monday night while they were both coming back from a new artisan in Enugu metropolis.

“Pte Musa complained that his phone had disappeared while they were in transit. Pte Sani Yahaya was with him at the spot before his phone’s sudden disappearance.

“All efforts to know who was with his phone were futile, which resulted in him attacking Yahaya. Pte Yahaya Sani, who in retaliation held his hand, disarmed Pte Musa and stabbed him in the head with a dagger.

“Pte Musa is currently receiving treatment in 82DMSH while Pte Yahaya Sani is currently under custody for further investigation in 82Div Garrison’s guard room.”

The incident came a few days after another soldier attached to the 82nd (Airborne and Amphibious) Division, Private Mohammed Adamu, with service number 21NA/80/0365, killed a pregnant woman, Miss Hauwakulu Tabra.