Troops Halt Planned Terrorists’ Attack In Sokoto, Recover Arms And Ammunition

The Nigerian Army has announced that its troops, in collaboration with a team from the Department of State Services (DSS), swiftly responded to a distress call in Sokoto State and halted a planned attack by terrorists.

In a statement released on its platform on Friday, the Nigerian Army said the action taken led to the interception of an armed terrorist group that was on a rampage, intending to cause chaos in the Modachi general area of Isa Local Government Area in Sokoto State.

The Nigerian Army emphasized that this proactive measure was taken to prevent a potential disaster and to safeguard the lives of the people residing in the North West region.

“The joint operation led to the elimination of some of the terrorists and the recovery of a significant cache of arms.

“The terrorists, who were in transit with several motorbikes, were met with strong resistance from the security forces, leading to the elimination of seven terrorists,” it said.

It further added that the troops also recovered seven AK-47 rifles, four motorbikes, two mobile phones, and four machetes, adding that the successful operation is a testament to the dedication of the security forces in combating terrorism and restoring peace in troubled regions.

“The swift and decisive response by the troops and the DSS team undoubtedly averted a potential disaster and saved several lives in Sokoto State,” the statement continued.

Just recently, troops of Sector 1, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), successfully neutralized three Boko Haram terrorists in two separate operations conducted in Zigue and Soueram, Cameroon.

The MNJTF, which comprises military forces from several nations, including Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, and Niger, has been instrumental in counter-terrorism efforts across the Lake Chad Basin.

Spokesman of the joint task force, Lt. Col Abubakar Abdullahi, said, “The initial engagement occurred in the Cameroon border community of Zigue on 15 April 2024, where an ambush by the MNJTF troops resulted in the elimination of one terrorist.

“The troops continued their operation on 22 April 2024, during an early morning encounter near the Cameroon-Nigerian border in Soueram where MNJTF troops neutralized an additional 2 Boko Haram terrorists.

“This operation led to the recovery of one PKM Machine Gun, one AK-47 rifle, 5 magazines, and 20 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

“The MNJTF continues to appreciate the support and information provided by local communities, which have been assisting in these successes.

“We appeal for continued and increased community support as the MNJTF remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the Lake Chad basin, reinforcing the collective resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism in the region.”

Military officers in the past few months have been all out to eliminate terrorists in the region.