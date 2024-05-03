Terrorists Kill Vigilantes, Abduct Two Village Heads In Kaduna

A group of terrorists have reportedly killed eight vigilante members and abducted the village heads of Kakangi and Kisaya villages under Kakangi Ward in Kaduna State.

A resident named Idris Khalid, who confirmed the occurrence to a Punch correspondent, reported that a group of armed men purportedly raided several villages in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area on Thursday morning.

Khalid mentioned that the vigilantes were attacked while trailing the kidnapped victims who were abducted on their way to a burial between Kakangi and Sabon Layi.

“The vigilantes engaged the terrorists, killing scores of them but could not rescue the two traditional rulers and others.

“Normally, anytime there is a kidnap incident, the vigilantes always trail the terrorists to rescue the victims.

“It’s unfortunate that in the process, eight gallant officers of the vigilantes who have been sacrificing in ensuring the safety of our people were lost,” the resident said.

In response to inquiry, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, ASP Mansir Hassan, stated that they are investigating the matter to uncover the truth due to network issues in the area during the incident.