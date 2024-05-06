Birthday Celebration Turns Bloody In Kaduna As Terrorists Kill Six Guests, Injure Others

At least six people have been killed and about nine others injured from gunshot wounds after terrorists attacked the Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Monday revealed that the assailants stormed the Ambe community on motorbikes and began to shoot sporadically at innocent citizens.

The youth leader of the community, Micah Aude, who verified this tragic event on Monday, said that the attackers targeted a specific house where a birthday party was being held, resulting in casualties among those gathered around nearby shops.

Micah further revealed that the locals managed to capture one of the attackers who was riding a motorcycle, although their identity remains unknown.

“We Immediately handed over the attacker, who was apprehended, to the authorities for prompt action because we were rushing those injured to the hospital for medical attention at that time.

“Security operatives have been drafted to the Community, and normalcy has returned and we’re about to bury the six victims now,” Ambe reportedly told the PUNCH.

When contacted earlier about the incident, the Executive Chairman of the Local Government Area, Bissallah Malan, said, “I am in transit from Kaduna to the village I cannot be able to give you any credible information now but I will revert with more details.

However, the state command of the Nigeria Police Force and the council chairman have not issued any official statement regarding the incident as of the time of filing this report.