Troops Arrest Terrorist Kingpin, Kachallah Mai Daji

A notorious Nigerian terrorist leader, Kachallah Mai Daji, has been apprehended by the Armed Forces of Niger Republic.

A security analyst and counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad basin, Zagazola Makama, confirmed in a publication that Mai Daji was captured near the Nigeria-Niger Republic border in Illela while attempting to steal livestock across the border.

Over the course of nearly a decade, Kachala Mai Daji has been responsible for the deaths of numerous individuals, the destruction of villages, the abduction of hundreds of people, and the imposition of levies on villages.

“Mai Daji was known for terrorising the people around the North East of Illela, including Tozai, Sabon Garin Darna, Darna Tsolawo, Tudun Gudali, Basanta, Ɗan Kadu, Takalmawa, Gidan Hamma, Ambarura, Gidan Bulutu and many other surrounding villages,” Makama said.

Meanwhile, some repentant Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly invaded a police station in an attempt to set free their colleagues who were arrested earlier over alleged drug offences.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday night in Maiduguri.

However, Police Public Relations Officer in Borno State Kenneth Daso confirmed the incident to Daily Trust and said the assailants were repelled by officers on duty.

Daso said the security breach was heralded by an operation carried out by the police.

According to him, “On the 30/04/24 at about 1745hrs in a joint operation raid at the Kasuwar Fara, following an intelligence report that some drug peddlers, smokers, repentant and Boko Haram insurgents are indulging in nefarious activities, eight persons were arrested including seven male and a female in that operation with 476grams of illicit substances

“As you know, such activities have been banned in the area by the state government since last year.

“Few hours after the arrest, some unscrupulous persons, so-called repentant Boko Haram, dressed up in military attire tried to invade our police station at Ibrahim Taiwo but were repelled immediately.

“Thereafter, they went and attacked Nigeria Immigration Service and NDLEA checkpoints after the welcome to the township gate, and they burnt it down.”

Speaking further, the ASP said that a serious investigation is currently underway to uncover those behind the acts.

However, some eyewitnesses who spoke to the aforementioned publication said that the attackers, dressed in military camouflage and wielding cutlasses, forcefully gained access to the police station and whisked away some suspects.

“About 20 of the attackers forced their way into the police station and escaped with some of the detained members.

“They left some policemen on duty wounded; they also went on a rampage attacking passers-by with cutlasses before reinforcements by the CRACKS team arrived,” he said.