Terrorists Flee As Troops Rescue Abducted Victims In Katsina

At least seventeen abducted victims have been rescued by troops of the Nigerian Army following a recent clash with terrorists in Katsina State.

Naija News understands that troops acted swiftly after learning of an abduction in the Solar General Area of Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

The troops courageously confronted the terrorists in a fierce exchange of gunfire, forcing them to relinquish their hold on 17 individuals who had been kidnapped.

The Army further stated that the kidnapped victims were successfully rescued and subsequently handed over to the Batsari Local Government officials, ensuring their safety and well-being.

“In the northeastern state of Borno, a notable incident occurred when Alhaji Wosai, identified as a notorious member of the Boko Haram terrorists operating within Garno Village, in Dikwa Local Government Area, voluntarily surrendered to troops. Wosai handed over his AK-47 rifle and a magazine containing two rounds of ammunition,” it said in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday.

The military expressed their commitment to eradicating criminals, affirming their steadfast backing, while persisting in their efforts to bring back peace and stability in the impacted areas.

Meanwhile, armed men dressed in military uniform have reportedly invaded a community in Cross River State.

Naija News understands that the perpetrators killed five elderly people and destroyed houses.

The dire incident occurred in the Mbiaong Ukwa Community in Odukpani LGA of the state.

According to Daily Post, witnesses claimed that the armed invaders who came from the distant Isu community in Ihechiowa Local Government Area of Abia State allegedly kidnapped several young men who resisted them.

However, police authorities in the state said they were not aware of the attack.

The PPRO, Irene Ugbo, said, “We are not aware of such an attack. It has not been reported to us. The first place they ought to have reported is the nearest Divisional Police Officer. As of yesterday night, we didn’t get this information. But let me cross-check. I will revert.”

A community leader of Ukwa Ibom-Efik Eburutu, Chief Okon Odiong Ekpenyong Esu, who signed a statement released to journalists in Calabar on Sunday, said yesterday’s invasion was not the first time, stressing that the invaders often come to mine the limestone in their community and to grab their land.

According to him, “Several of our people have been killed. So many are from Mbiabong. Mostly, the aged and children who could not run have been killed, while others have been kidnapped.

“The continuous aggression, wanton destruction of properties and killing of Mbiabong Ukwa people by the Isu Community in Abia State with the help of men in Military Uniform over the years, is one that has gone on without checks and help also seems not to be coming from anywhere to the helpless Mbiabong Ukwa people.

“They are strongly supported by the wealthy Isu leaders and other persons from Abia State in order to take over the rich limestone embedded in Mbiabong land by God.

“We don’t have a known common boundary with the Isu Community like the invaders, Isu would want people to believe. The constant killing and invasion of the Mbiabong Ukwa community to destroy properties is disguised in communal land conflict. It is a deliberate territorial land grabbing orchestrated by certain rich and wealthy people in Abia State and targeted at the limestone and other mineral resources in Mbiabong Ukwa land.”