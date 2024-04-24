Troops Neutralize Three Boko Haram Terrorists In Gunfights

Troops of Sector 1, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), have successfully neutralized three Boko Haram terrorists in two separate operations conducted in Zigue and Soueram, Cameroon.

The MNJTF, which comprises military forces from several nations including Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, and Niger, has been instrumental in counter-terrorism efforts across the Lake Chad Basin.

Spokesman of the joint task force, Lt. Col Abubakar Abdullahi said, “The initial engagement occurred in Cameroon border community of Zigue on 15 April 2024, where an ambush by the MNJTF troops resulted in the elimination of one terrorist.

“The troops continued their operation on 22 April 2024, during an early morning encounter near the Cameroon-Nigerian border in Soueram where MNJTF troops neutralized an additional 2 Boko Haram terrorists.

“This operation led to the recovery of one PKM Machine Gun, one AK-47 rifle, 5 magazines, and 20 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

“The MNJTF continues to appreciate the support and information provided by local communities, which have been assisting in these successes.

“We appeal for continued and increased community support as the MNJTF remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the Lake Chad basin, reinforcing the collective resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism in the region.”

Military officers in the past few months have been all out to eliminate terrorists in the region.