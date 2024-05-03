Nigerian Army Begins Fresh Recruitment (See Details And Apply)

The Nigerian Army has announced the commencement of fresh recruitment into the service for interested and eligible Nigerians.

A statement on Friday notified the public of the commencement of 87 Regular Recruits Intake for Non-Tradesmen & Women for the Nigerian Army.

According to the Army, the application starts from 3rd May – 7th June 2024 and interested applicants are to visit http://recruitment.army.mil.ng.

The statement added that the exercise is free and Nigerians should beware of fraudsters.

Applicants who are successful in the first stage of the exercise will be shortlisted to participate in the State Recruitment Screening Exercise scheduled from 20th June – 3rd July 2024.

The full statement reads: “This is to inform the general public & all interested applicants that online application for 87 Regular Recruits Intake for Non-Tradesmen & Women has commenced. Application starts from 3rd May – 7th June 2024. Application Is Free at http://recruitment.army.mil.ng. Shortlisted candidates will participate in the State Recruitment Screening Exercise scheduled from 20th June – 3rd July 2024. Recruitment into the Nigerian Army Is FREE, Beware of Fraudsters.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has announced that it will receive several mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles within the next few weeks.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja revealed this while speaking to troops during a familiarization tour at the 23 Brigade in Gibson Jalo Cantonment, located in Yola, Adamawa State.