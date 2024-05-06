Terrorists Launch Fresh Attacks In Southern Kaduna, Kill Six Persons, Injure Others

Suspected terrorists unleashed terror on the Ambe community in the Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State, leaving a trail of death and destruction.

Naija News reports that the attack, which occurred late Sunday night, resulted in the tragic loss of at least six lives and left eight others injured.

According to a reliable source familiar with the incident, the injured victims were promptly evacuated to a nearby medical facility for urgent medical attention.

However, attempts to reach Mansir Hassan, the spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, for official confirmation proved futile.

Nevertheless, the federal lawmaker representing Jema’a/Sanga federal constituency, Daniel Amos, confirmed the grim reality of the attack in a statement released on Monday in Kaduna State.

Expressing profound sadness over the incident, Amos condemned the ruthless assault and urged security agencies to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators to face the full wrath of the law.

In his statement, Amos lamented, “I am saddened by the news of the late-night attack on the peaceful Ambe community in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State. According to reports reaching me, the brutal attack by suspected bandits claimed the lives of six innocent people, while eight others sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.”

He continued emphasizing the need for solidarity and resilience in the face of such heinous acts, stating, “It is unacceptable that our people cannot live in peace without fear of being attacked by these criminal elements. We must continue to promote peaceful coexistence among our diverse communities, irrespective of our differences.”

Amos reassured the residents of Sanga LGA of his commitment to their safety and well-being, promising to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure security measures are bolstered in the region.