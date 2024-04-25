Residents Flee As Soldiers Leave Niger Community After Deadly Ambush

The Nigerian Army has abruptly withdrawn its troops and dismantled its camp in a community in Niger State, amidst growing threats from bandits and terrorists.

This decision comes as a shock to residents of the affected community, which has been grappling with severe security challenges.

The community of Allawa, located in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, has been one of the focal points of repeated attacks by armed groups.

The sudden withdrawal of military protection on Thursday has exacerbated the fears of the residents, prompting hundreds to flee their homes.

Families, including women, the elderly, and children, were seen trekking at least 50 kilometres to seek safer locations.

A local resident, who wished to remain anonymous, informed Daily Trust that the troop’s departure was preceded by a disturbing incident involving a military vehicle hitting a landmine on the Allawa-Pandogari road just two days prior.

This incident reportedly led to an unspecified number of casualties, although details remain unclear.

He said, “I don’t know if you were aware that on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, the military personnel on their way to Allawa stepped on an IED and casualties, including death, were recorded. Some of them are in the hospital. The incident happened on Allawa-pandogari road Tuesday.”

The Tuesday incident came less than a week after six soldiers and a vigilante lost their lives in an ambush at Roro when bandits launched multiple attacks on Roro, Karaga, Rumace and other farming communities.

Another resident, Mallam Yahuza Allawa, told our correspondent that dozens of residents had vacated their communities on foot as early as 4 a.m. and were heading towards Erena, Gwada, Kuta, or Zumba for safety.

He said, “This is a serious issue. Please help us report this issue. We are leaving our communities now and there are insufficient motorcycles and vehicles to take us out as quick as possible. We are afraid. May be if you report it, government will bring vehicles to evacuate us to safe places. Our belongings are there, we can’t pack them.

“Wallah, hundreds of us have left our communities already. We cannot take Pandogari road because it is not safe. So, we are moving to either Erena, Gwada, Kuta or Zumba. And from Allawa to Erena which is the only exit road for us is at least 42km and we are trekking because there are no vehicles to convey us. We have old people among us. Many people left their homes as early as 4am before early morning prayers. We cannot wait to be killed by these heartless bandits and Boko Haram.”

He said the fleeing farmers had hundreds of goats and other domestic animals and other valuables, including foodstuffs, that they were not able to evacuate due to a lack of vehicles.

He said Allawa and adjoining communities had relied on the military’s presence for protection and that the withdrawal came as a surprise to them.

With the withdrawal, residents said they had become more vulnerable to attacks, forcing them to vacate their communities.

The Niger State Commissioner for Homeland Security, Brigadier General Bello Abdullahi Mohammed (RTD) confirmed the withdrawal of the troops.

He said it was part of the arrangements by the military to re-strategise on the best ways to tackle insecurity.

He said, “The whole thing is about administrative arrangements by the military to re-strategise for returning to full strength.”