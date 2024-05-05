Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 5th May, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 5th May 2024.

President Bola Tinubu has been asked not to allow the United States and French Governments to relocate their military bases from the Sahel to Nigeria.

Some northern leaders made this known in a letter addressed to President Tinubu and the National Assembly on Friday.

The northern leaders said the US and French governments have allegedly been lobbying Nigeria and other countries in the region to sign new defence pacts allowing them to redeploy their expelled troops.

The leaders said setting up the military bases would pose dangers for the country and also expressed concerns about the economic and environmental impacts of hosting foreign military bases.

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said any attempt to undermine and discredit the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, will fail.

In an X post on Saturday, Fan-Kayode said some unscrupulous politicians in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are behind the campaign of calumny against Matawalle.

The former minister stated that the orchestrated campaign, led by two powerful arrowheads, was an attempt to push President Bola Tinubu into removing Matawalle from office.

He, therefore, asked the former Zamfara governor not to be deterred and to continue the good work he is doing for the country and for the President.

Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda has lamented that bandits are now recruiting Nigerian youths with as low as ₦500.

Making this revelation while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Friday, Governor Radda pointed to poverty as a significant factor contributing to the rise in banditry in Nigeria, particularly within the North-West region.

Speaking further, Governor Radda dismissed the notion that political motives are behind the banditry issues plaguing the region.

Instead, he highlighted the alarming ease with which young individuals are drawn into such criminal activities due to economic desperation.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has claimed that some agencies of the Bola Tinubu government now call his names and organise town hall meetings to talk about him.

Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, stated that he is not bothered about the development, calling on his supporters to continue to keep the government on its toes.

He stated these on Friday in Canada during a “thank you” visit to appreciate Nigerians living in the country for the support offered him during the 2023 campaign and general elections.

The impeached former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has opened up on the controversial matter of campaign vehicles allocated during his tenure.

The former deputy governor acknowledged being in possession of the vehicles but stated that he might not relinquish them.

In a chat with The Punch, Shaibu said he only got one new vehicle in almost eight years that he served as the deputy governor of the state.

Addressing the issue of campaign vehicles in his possession, Shaibu clarified that the cars in his possession were not new but refurbished ones that belonged to previous deputy governors.

No fewer than 58 former governors have allegedly looted, embezzled and laundered a total of ₦2.187 trillion in 25 years since democracy returned to Nigeria.

Naija News learnt that the sum is based on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) ‘s allegation against the former Governors.

The ₦2.187 trillion figure excludes properties seized worldwide and others currently under investigation worth billions of naira.

According to Vanguard, the looted money is equivalent to the 2024 budget of Lagos state (N2.25 trillion) and the entire southeast states ( N2.29 trillion).

The N2.2 trillion is several billion higher than the N1.89 trillion and N1.60 trillion 2024 budgets of the entire states in the north-central and northeast.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said the N70 billion corruption case against the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, is still ongoing.

The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, stated this while addressing protesters under the aegis of APC Akida Forum at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

Uwujaren assured the protesters that the anti-graft agency would continue the corruption case against Matawalle, who was the governor of Zamfara State from 2019 to 2023.

The impeached deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has expressed plans to reunite with the former Governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole.

Naija News reports that Shaibu made this known in an interview with PUNCH, stating that he is not ready to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

The former deputy governor said he would not support Ighodalo because, despite several attempts to know his plans, the latter failed to open up to him about his governorship ambition.

Real Madrid has been confirmed as La Liga champions for the 2023-2024 season.

Naija News reports that Real Madrid’s latest victory was sealed on Saturday (today) following the club’s 3-0 home win against Cadiz.

Girona, their closest rivals in the La Liga race, had earlier suffered an unexpected 4-2 defeat to Barcelona.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men cruised to become champions today, thanks to goals from Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham and Joselu, who helped secure the 3 goals against Cardiz.

Madrid’s latest win marks the club’s 36th La Liga title.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.