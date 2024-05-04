Why I Refused To Return Govt Vehicles In My Possession – Shaibu

The impeached former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has opened up on the controversial matter of campaign vehicles allocated during his tenure.

The former deputy governor acknowledged being in possession of the vehicles but stated that he might not relinquish them.

In a chat with The Punch, Shaibu said he only got one new vehicle in almost eight years that he served as the deputy governor of the state.

Addressing the issue of campaign vehicles in his possession, Shaibu clarified that the cars in his possession were not new but refurbished ones that belonged to previous deputy governors.

He stated that those requesting the return of the vehicles lacks compassion, emphasizing his commitment to transparency and accountability during his tenure.

He said, “The vehicles they are referring to are the two Prado SUVs used by Lucky Imasuen as the deputy governor. The other Hilux was the one (Dr Pius) Odubu’s wife used, and the Land Cruiser was the one Odubu used.

“I took all those vehicles to the mechanic who changed their engine and refurbished them. Those are the vehicles that they are telling me to return.

“So, you can see how heartless men can be. I got only one new vehicle in almost eight years that I served as the deputy governor of the state.”