Gunmen Ambush, Abduct Scores Of Dangote Cement Staff In Edo 

Several workers from Dangote Cement were abducted by gunmen on their way home from work on Monday.

According to sources in the community that shares a border with Okene in Kogi State, on Monday evening, a group of workers were ambushed and attacked in Okpella, Etsako East local government area of Edo State.

Naija News gathered that the workers were attacked and shot, leaving several injured, while they were returning home in a Coaster bus.

The attack occurred in a town that is also home to BUA Cement, and it is believed that the attackers were bandits.

It remains unclear how many people were wounded or the severity as of Monday evening, according to witnesses who spoke to Peoples Gazette.

“Other people are in the bush. My colleague has bullet wounds. A coaster bus filled with staff was attacked at Okpella. Kidnappers.

“They kidnapped our whole staff bus. Kidnappers took our staff,” a witness said.

The spokesperson for Okpella Cement Plc, Michael Odofin, has confirmed the attack and abduction of the company’s workers.

He didn’t provide details of the incident but said that their workers were attacked. He added that the attack is still fresh, and no one was killed.