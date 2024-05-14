How Dangote Cement Workers Were Ambushed, Attacked – Edo CP Reveals

Advertisement

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye, has shared details on the abduction of Dangote Cement Company workers traveling in a Coaster bus from Okpella, Etsako West Local Government Area in Edo North Senatorial District, at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Recall that Naija News earlier made a report that workers in the cement Company were ambushed and attacked.

Sharing more details on the development, Adegboye disclosed that three of the victims, with gunshot injuries were rescued, and were already receiving treatment in a hospital.

Adegboye said: “On 13th May, 2024, at 2200hrs, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Okpella Division, Edo State, received a distress call from the head of security to Dangote Cement Factory, Okpella, Edo State, that at 1800hrs, a bus conveying Dangote Cement workers from the factory, moving to Okpella Town, was attacked by hoodlums, suspected to be kidnappers, and took some passengers into the bush.

“Immediately, the DPO mobilised his operatives, vigilance group members, and hunters into the forest, for a vigorous bush combing operation to rescue the victims unhurt, and to arrest the kidnappers.

“In the process, one Omoba, male, whose other name is unknown, was rescued, and at a look, it was discovered that he was with some bullet injuries on the back, shot by the hoodlums. He was immediately rushed to Halimatu Musa Hospital, for medical attention

“One other victim, who was earlier shot at the point of the attack, and another victim, one Victor Okon, were rushed to the same hospital for treatment.”

The Edo commissioner of police also directed the DPO, Okpella division, the vigilance group members, and hunters in the area to intensify combing the bush in order to ensure speedy rescue of the remaining victims and to effect the arrest of the kidnappers.

Adegboye gave the directive yesterday during his visit to Dangote cement factory in Okpella and the Halimatu Musa hospital, where he met with the injured victims of the kidnap.