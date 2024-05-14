Gunmen Attack Edo Community, Kill One, Set Properties Ablaze

Suspected ethnic militia invaded the Imariogha community in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State, resulting in the death of one person and the destruction of several houses and vehicles.

The attack, which occurred on Sunday night, has been confirmed by the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye.

According to reports from Dailypost, the assailants, identifying themselves as Ijaw freedom fighters, launched the attack through the riverside, initiating sporadic shooting.

Naija News reports that the violence not only claimed a life but also saw the perpetrators leaving a note with demands on the chest of the deceased, addressed to Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Okomu Oil Company.

A local source, preferring anonymity, revealed that the demands included a directorship position at Okomu Oil Palm Plc and a 25% share in the company.

The gunmen clarified that their quarrel was with the Okomu Oil Company and not security personnel.

During the raid, Pa Gabriel Okorugbe, a respected community chief, sustained injuries from a machete attack and was subsequently hospitalized.

The community, located near the Okomu oil palm plantation, experienced severe disruption as several vehicles and properties were set on fire by the attackers.

Commissioner Adegboye stated that a team of security personnel has been dispatched to the community to restore order and address the security crisis.

“We are already holding talks in partnership with sister security organisations and the Okomu oil palm company to arrest the situation,” he said.

This incident comes after three employees of the Okomu Oil Company were killed last week while at work on the plantation, highlighting a pattern of targeted violence in the area.

The local authorities and security forces are currently working to stabilize the situation and prevent further attacks.