Former Edo Speaker, Okiye Dumps PDP, Gives Reason For Decision

Former speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, has tendered his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

One of the reasons he cited for his decision was the alienation of his constituents and supporters by Governor Godwin Obaseki from the activities and programs of the PDP.

In a statement released on Friday, Okiye expressed his dissatisfaction with the insensitive statement made by PDP’s governorship candidate in Edo, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, who stated that he would continue with Obaseki’s policies, unpopular principles, and elitist programs.

The politician mentioned that there were personal reasons for his departure from the PDP. Although he did not disclose his next political move, there are indications that he may join the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support Senator Monday Okpebholo, the party’s standard bearer.

Naija News reports that Okiye’s resignation, dated May 10, was addressed to the Ward Three Chairman of the PDP in Arue-Uromi, Esan Northeast Local Government Area.

Copies of the resignation were also sent to the Esan Northeast local government chairman of the PDP and the Edo chairman of the party, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi.

“On behalf of my family and supporters, I thank you and others for the opportunity given to me to serve, while in the party,” he noted.

Naija News understands that the PDP witnessed the resignation of Okiye shortly after Charles Idahosa, a member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), and eight former local government council chairmen switched allegiance to the APC in Edo.

The eight former local government council chairmen who moved from the PDP to the APC include: John Osi Akhigbe (Etsako Central); Dr. Josie Ogedegbe (Igueben); Frank Ilaboya (Owan West); Andrew Osigwe (Owan East); Napoleon Agbama (Uhunmwonde); Scott Ogbemudia (Ovia Northeast); Austin Okoibhole (Esan Northeast), and Mrs. Ruth Osahor (Esan West).