APC Dragging Oba Of Benin’s Name Through The Mud To Win Election — Commissioner

The Commissioner for Communication and Orientation in Edo State, Chris Nehikhare has claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is trying to turn the people of the state against the palace of the Oba of Benin.

Nehikare said that the APC was using this as a strategy to win the upcoming gubernatorial election.

He, however, vowed that their move would work against them. The commissioner stated this during a press briefing.

He displayed a purported APC whatsapp group that showed some members debating the rationality or otherwise of the strategy.

Nehikarw subsequently urged journalists to be neutral in their work ahead of the election.

According to him, “We all agreed that we are coming into election and there is so much madness in town. It has become clear that it is the intention of the opposition to drag the reputation of our Royal Majesty into the murky waters of their dirty politics.

“All findings have revealed that apart from generating very obnoxious materials on the social media, members of the APC have been seen openly propagating this distasteful and demeaning information against the Royal Palace.

“Clearly, they have resorted to weaponizing a negative campaign against our traditional institution as their only strategy for the coming election because they do not have a sellable candidate and also lack intelligence to market their bad product.

“We however want to warn them that this disrespectful comment about our traditional institution is not a strategy for campaign and since they have no plan and have a defective candidate come September 2024, PDP shall trample upon them in a free and fair election to resounding victory.

“We have to be careful especially as politicians and those of us in government not to get dragged into this kind of cheap propaganda , journalists who have a role to play in these matters and the role is to be a neutral arbiter . If you see when a party takes lies and propaganda as strategy, that party has nothing to offer Edo people.

“We have to be careful of them, it is not our fault that the party lacks people with character, people with capacity or even people with intellect hence they ended up with the candidate which they have brought forward and it is obvious now that they are afraid to campaign for or with.”