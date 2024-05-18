Commotion As Traders Clash With Soldiers At Popular Abuja Market (Video)

There was a commotion at the popular Banex Market in Wuse, Abuja, on Saturday when traders clashed with soldiers in uniform.

Naija News learned in a viral video that a multitude of traders overpowered some soldiers during a free-for-all fight at Banex.

In the video, the young men later broke into groups of three, attacking their targets fiercely. A man seen in mufti was also attacked by the mob, but it is unclear if he is also a soldier.

A trader who simply identified himself as Abdul told Punch on Saturday that the conflict ensued over the sale of a mobile phone.

“There’s a problem at Banex now. Some soldiers came to complain about a phone, and during an argument with the traders, a fight ensued,” he revealed.

In another video, traders were seen locking up their shops to apparently prevent being affected by a reprisal.

However, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has deployed intelligence officers to the market following the clash.

In a chat with Punch, the spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, said the Commissioner of Police, Benett Igweh has deployed officers of the FCT Intelligence Response Team to the scene of the incident.

“The CP has deployed the Intelligence Response Team to the scene,” Adeh confirmed.

See the video below.

