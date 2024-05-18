Atiku Speaks On Retiring From Active Politics

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said he has no plans of retiring from active politics.

The former vice president stated this during an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBCC) on Friday in Abuja.

Atiku, the Turaki of Adamawa, also refuted a claim that he would retire from active politics after the 2023 presidential election, saying that those peddling the claim are dreaming.

The former presidential candidate stated that he fought various military governments fiercely and would never retrace from fighting injustice and bad governance against the citizens.

Atiku stated that his active politics does not in any way block the chances of young politicians contesting for the presidency or any other elective position.

He said: “We fiercely fought even the military governments, let alone the civilian administrations. So, if you’re thinking otherwise, you might be dreaming. We would never retrace from fighting injustice, and bad governance. I am not yet tired of the political activism.

“Yes, we can’t keep quiet and watch things go wrong. People are suffering and we are committed to making Nigeria a better place.

“It means you are not tired of the politics of Nigeria? Not at all. I am still in active politics in Nigeria, at least, as long as God permits.

“My age doesn’t stop the young ones from testing their fate. Everybody, irrespective of age, is allowed to aspire to be anybody in the society, politically or otherwise.”