Naija News, PUNCH, Others Make Top 20 List Of Most Followed News Platforms In Nigeria

Naija News, a Nigerian digital newspaper platform published by Polance Media Limited, has emerged as one of the top 20 most followed news platforms in Nigeria, solidifying its position as a leading source of news and information in the country.

According to recent metrics by Statisense, Naija News has garnered a massive following on X (formerly Twitter), with thousands of Nigerians relying on the platform for up-to-date news and analysis on local and global events.

This achievement is a testament to the platform’s commitment to delivering high-quality, unbiased, and timely news to its audience.

Naija News prides itself on a team of experienced journalists and editors who work tirelessly to provide in-depth coverage of politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more, catering to the diverse interests of its readers.

The platform’s popularity can be attributed to its user-friendly interface, engaging content, and active social media presence, which enables it to reach a wider audience and foster a sense of community among its followers.

With this milestone, Naija News, with its physical address situated at 103, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos State, ranks among other prominent news organizations in Nigeria, demonstrating its influence and credibility in the country’s media landscape.

As of the time the records were collated, NaijaNews had eighty-four thousand followers on X, with The PUNCH ranking first with over six million, six hundred and ninety (6.69m) followers on the microblogging platform.

Below Is The List Of the Top 20 Most Followed News platforms in Nigeria And Their Handles On X.

1 @MobilePunch 6.69m

2 @SaharaReporters 5.36m

3 @vanguardngrnews 4.74m

4 @daily_trust 2.92m

5 @GuardianNigeria 2.82m

6 @TheNationNews 2.54m

7 @DailyPostNGR 2.52m

8 @PremiumTimesng 2.17m

9 @PulseNigeria247 2m

10 @THISDAYLIVE 1.74m

11 @LeadershipNGA 1.5m

12 @thecableng 1.23m

13 @nigeriantribune 937K

14 @pmnewsnigeria 860K

15 @GazetteNGR 492K

16 @daily_nigerian 269K

17 @Nairametrics 218K

18 @BusinessDayNg 111K

19 @NaijaNews 84K

20 @DailyTimesNGR 71K