Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 18th May, 2024

The Federal Government has announced that federal institutions will be the first beneficiaries of the student loan scheme, which will commence next week.

Naija News reported earlier that the student loan scheme, as announced by President Bola Tinubu’s government, will commence on May 24th.

Giving an update on the initiative, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, Akintunde Swayerr, noted that the loan will be in phases.

Swayerr, who spoke during an interview with Arise Television on Friday (today), maintained that the loan application portal would be opened on the 24th of May, as earlier declared.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has stopped the promotion of two Justices and reprimanded one other over abuse of office and misconduct.

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday, May 16, 2024, issued by the council’s Director of Information, Soji Oye.

Oye said three judges involved are Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Justice G. B. Brikins-Okolosi of the Delta State High Court and Justice Amina Shehu of the Yobe State High Court.

He said the council resolved to issue warning letters to the three judges after they were found guilty of different degrees of misconduct during the 105th plenary meeting of the council, held between May 15 and 16, 2024, under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has cautioned Nigerians against purchasing pre-registered SIM cards, emphasizing the illegality of the act and the potential for severe consequences.

The telecom regulator, as seen on its X platform, on Friday, issued an advisory note stressing that the use of pre-registered SIM cards undermines the accuracy of consumer information.

The NCC clarified that the utilization of pre-registered SIM cards undermines the reliability of consumer data collected, thereby complicating authorities’ efforts to identify and apprehend the true culprits of crimes.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 86 judicial officers to federal and state courts nationwide.

The Council’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Oye said the recommendations were made by the NJC’s Interview Committee on Appointment of Judicial Officers of all Superior Courts of Record in Nigeria.

He stated that the committee presented the recommendations during the NJC’s 105th plenary meeting held between May 15 and 16, 2024.

Oye revealed that all recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in after the approval of the NJC recommendations to the President and their respective State Governors.

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made some bold decisions that previous administrations could not.

The former Governor of Kano State expressed his confidence that the decisions, policies, and programs implemented by the Tinubu administration will soon lead the country towards progress and prosperity.

Ganduje gave this assurance during a gathering with officials from the Forum of APC Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday night.

The APC national chairman praised Tinubu’s leadership qualities and further stated that Nigerian refineries would soon be producing enough fuel.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it still stands on its position on the vacation of seats by members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who defected from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement on Thursday signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP reiterated that nothing will make it change its position on the lawmakers.

The party said it had already clearly stated that the former lawmakers were no longer members of the Rivers State House of Assembly from December 11, 2023, when they publicly announced their defection from the PDP to the APC.

According to the opposition party, it was not under pressure from any quarters to compromise its position in the Court on the matter.

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has commenced the implementation of compulsory payment of tolls by all the users of federal airports at their toll gates across the country.

In a statement on Thursday night, FAAN said the implementation of the President’s directive will commence on Friday with the sale of E-Tags at Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

The authority stated that there would be an option of paying cash at the Access Gates as motorists without E-Tags are liable to or will be mandated to pay as they pass.

Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara has described himself as the most abused and ‘foolish’ Governor but has remained calm in the face of serious provocations.

Naija News reports that Fubara made the remark amid his rift with his predecessor cum Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Speaking during the flag-off of the construction of Elele-Omoku Road on Thursday, Fubara urged people of the state to remain calm and allow peace to reign because he is against trouble.

According to Fubara, his political rivals in the state now sleep with their eyes open and are restless.

The Governor vowed never to allow his detractors to cause political tension in the state while assuring Tinubu that he would pursue peace and not renege on the promise.

A member of the House of Representatives loyal to the Minister of (FCT), Solomon Bob, has urged President Bola Tinubu not to support the alleged constitutional abuse by the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

Speaking via a statement issued on Friday, the lawmaker insisted that Fubara’s recent comment, issued by his media aide, is preposterous.

He argued that the Rivers governor outrageous lawlessness and assault on the constitution required that he faces the consequences of his actions.

Bob begged Tinubu to remove any “protective cover” for Fubara and allow the law to take its course on the governance and management of the state’s resources.

Veteran Nigerian entertainer Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has claimed that the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, are one and the same.

The entertainer alleged that Wike chose Fubara as his successor so they can both keep feeding off the funds in the state.

Naija News reports that Fubara and Wike have been at each other’s throats for some time now.

Despite the peace pact brokered by President Bola Tinubu, both politicians have refused to bury the hatchet.

Speaking on the situation via his X account, Charly Boy berated Nigerians who have chosen to support either of the duo amid the continued rift.

He claimed that Nigerians are the victims of the crisis.

