Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 18th May, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 18th May 2024.

The PUNCH: The Federal Government may consider assisting independent fuel marketers with funding to install Compressed Natural Gas sales pumps at filling stations across the country, Saturday PUNCH has learnt. This followed the lamentation of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria that its members were unable to finance the installation of CNG sales pumps at their filling stations in line with the presidential directive promoting the CNG initiative.

Vanguard: ‘In all fairness to Tinubu, several of the promises were not meant to be fulfilled in the first year. They remain work-in-process. Nigerians can only hope that the pledges will eventually be redeemed. Despite that caveat, it is clear that those scheduled for the first year have suffered the fate of politicians’ promises from time immemorial.

Advertisement

The Nation: A former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has given an insight into some of the interplay leading to the emergence of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election. Daniel, who currently represents Ogun East in the Senate, said some of those now seeking to worm themselves into the heart of the President had scoffed at his chances in the run-up to the polls.

Advertisement

Daily Trust: Daily Trust Saturday visits border markets and communities across Katsina, Jigawa and Sokoto states and explores the social and economic costs of the recent border closure in areas famous for horse, cattle and grains economy.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.