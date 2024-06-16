Breaking: Enugu Rangers Emerge NPFL Champions

Enugu Rangers on Sunday emerged champions of the 2023/2024 Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) champions.

The team emerged as NPFL champions after defeating Bendel Insurance 2-0 in front of their home fans in Enugu.

The win took Rangers to 67 unassailable points with one game remaining after their closest rivals, Remo Stars and Enyimba, lost 2-1 to Sunshine Stars and Sporting Lagos, respectively.

Kenechukwu Agu put Rangers ahead after 32 minutes in the game, and Chidiebere Nwobodo increased the home team’s advantage after 65 minutes on the clock.

The win cements the top spot for the Enugu-based side, and their final game of the season, which is away to already relegated Gombe United, would be a mere formality.

The win makes it the eighth time the Flying Antelopes have won the Nigerian football league.

They won it first in 1974, then in 1975, 1977, 1981, 1982, 1984, 2016, and now, 2024.

Finidi George Reacts To Victor Osimhen’s Outburst In Viral Video

Former Super Eagles coach, Finidi George, on Sunday, reacted to the viral video of Victor Osimhen on social media, where he denied accusations of faking an injury to avoid participation in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Naija News had earlier reported that Osimhen, on Saturday, in an Instagram Live, disclosed that the claims about him staging an injury to skip national team duties were false.

In the video, Osimhen addressed some rumours linked to Finidi George, claiming that the former Enyimba gaffer said that he won’t beg him [Osimhen] to play for the Super Eagles.

Osimhen attacked the former Super Eagles coach, stating that he has lost respect for him.

The controversy prompted Nigerian sports journalist, Colin Udoh to seek clarification from both the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and Finidi George.

Udoh reached out to senior NFF officials, who confirmed that Finidi never accused Osimhen of feigning an injury.

Udoh also revealed that he reached out to Finidi, who refuted ever making such a statement and expected Osimhen to have handled the situation differently.