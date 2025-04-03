Just In: 24-hours After Tinubu Departs For France, Shettima Jets Off To Senegal [Photos]

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja to attend Senegal’s 65th Independence Anniversary in Dakar.

Naija News reports that the VP will be representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the anniversary.

Senegal celebrates its Independence Day on April 4 each year, commemorating its freedom from French colonial rule in 1960. The day is marked by national pride, with ceremonies, parades, and cultural events.

The Vice President’s attendance at the annual event is in honour of an invitation extended to President Tinubu by the Senegalese President, Faye Diomaye, following the strong mutual relationship between Nigeria and Senegal.

The Independence Day celebrations will be held at the Place de la Nation in Dakar, with President Faye playing host to Vice President Shettima and other distinguished guests from across Africa and beyond.

This is coming 24 hours after President Tinubu departed Nigeria for a two weeks working visit to France.