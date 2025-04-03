Breaking: INEC Rejects Recall Petition Against Senator Natasha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the recall petition against suspended Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial district at the National Asembly, Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, for the second time.

Naija News reports that the electoral umpire made this known in a terse statement via its 𝕏 handle on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

According to INEC, the petition for the recall of Senator Natasha has not met the requirement of Section 69(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

More details to come…