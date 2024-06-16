Eid-el-Kabir: Dangote, Sanwo-Olu, Obasa, Others Pay Homage To Tinubu At Lagos Residence (Photos)

Renowned businessman cum chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other top political officials paid homage to President Bola Tinubu on Sunday at his residence.

Naija News reports that Sanwo-Olu, in a statement via his X handle, disclosed that Tinubu hosted a special gathering to commemorate the Eid-el-Kabir celebration at his Lagos residence.

The event brought together guests, including Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly Dr. Mudashiru Obasa, and Lagos State Head of Service, Bode Agoro.

Sanwo-Olu wrote, “Today, I attended a special gathering to commemorate Eid al-Adha at HE President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s residence in Lagos.

“Also present was Deputy Governor #drobafemihamzat, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Dr. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro and Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the President of Dangote Group.”

Meanwhile, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has informed President Bola Tinubu that the proposed minimum wage recommendations are not unrealistic.

SERAP also urged President Tinubu to ensure that any proposed bill regarding a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers aligns with Nigeria’s international commitments to uphold workers’ rights to a decent living wage.

Recall that the President, in his Democracy Day Speech on June 12, promised that the new national minimum will soon be sent to the National Assembly for approval.

The statement of Tinubu came days after the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, received the recommendations of the 37-member Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage.

The Presidency had stated that organized labour’s demand for ₦497,000 as minimum wage is unrealistic and unserious.

The Federal Government, represented by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, had affirmed its dedication to establishing a realistic and sustainable minimum wage for Nigerian workers, mindful of the potential repercussions on the nation’s employment rates.