Law Firm Calls For Tinubu’s Removal As ECOWAS Chairman Over Alleged “Pseudo-Military Rule” In Rivers

A prominent Nigerian law firm, Crownfield Solicitors, has called for the removal of President Bola Tinubu as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Naija News reports that the firm issued the call in a letter to the regional bloc, accusing Tinubu of imposing a “pseudo-military rule” in Rivers State, which they claim violates regional treaties and threatens the democratic fabric of West Africa.

The letter, signed by Chief Festus Ogwuche, in collaboration with the Campaign for Social Justice and Constitutional Democracy in Africa, strongly condemns the actions taken by the president, asserting that they go against the principles upheld by ECOWAS.

The law firm alleges that under Tinubu’s leadership as ECOWAS Chairman, the democratic institutions in Rivers State have been suspended and replaced with a “neo-junta regime.”

They argue that this move directly contravenes the ECOWAS Treaty, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

The firm cites several key violations, including:

Article 4(g) of the ECOWAS Treaty, which mandates the promotion of democracy and human rights within member states.

Article 13(1) of the African Charter, guaranteeing citizens the right to participate in governance.

The ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy (2001), which binds member states to uphold democratic norms.

These actions, the firm asserts, set a dangerous precedent that could encourage authoritarian regimes across West Africa, undermining years of progress in stabilizing the region, especially in light of recent military coups.

In its letter, Crownfield Solicitors demands Tinubu’s removal as ECOWAS Chairman for allegedly failing to uphold the organization’s principles.

They also call for the restoration of democratic institutions in Rivers State and for immediate intervention by ECOWAS leaders to prevent further erosion of democracy in the region.

On March 18, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, citing the protracted political crisis and vandalism of oil facilities.

As part of the emergency measures, Tinubu suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all members of the state house of assembly for six months.

According to Channels TV, copies of the letter have been forwarded to Nigeria’s President, the ECOWAS Commission, ECOWAS Parliament, and the Court of Justice.