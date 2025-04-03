Tinubu Travelling To France Despite Insecurity, Hunger, Crisis – Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George, has shared his reservation over President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Paris, France amid series of crises in the country, saying reasons for such journey were best known to him and his handlers.

Speaking via a statement titled, ‘Whither Nigeria, my beloved country’, which was made available to Naija News on Wednesday, the elder statesman lamented that it was shameful that while Nigerians don’t feel safe anymore in their fatherland, the Federal Government led by Tinubu was focused on trivial matters such as the recall of the embattled Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The PDP chieftain, while expressing concern over the state of affairs in the country, noted that those in charge of the polity have closed their ears to reasoning and deliberately came out with policies capable of disintegrating the country, saying that it was disheartening that Nigeria was precariously and dangerously staggering on the path of self-destruction.

This was just as he noted that history is a faithful record of the past, and also a prophecy of what is coming, saying that he saw what led to the collapse of the First and Second republics being repeated by the APC-led Federal Government.

He said, “Today, and with the series of crises, insecurity, hunger, joblessness and other vices in the country, President Bola Tinubu has taken off to Paris, France for reasons best known to him and his handlers.

“Nigerians don’t feel safe anymore in their fatherland, but the Federal Government, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Senate are only interested in recalling Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. What a shame!

“Aside from the fact that history is a faithful record of the past, it is also a prophecy of what is coming. That is why Fela’s song is still apt, decades after. Today, I see what led to the collapse of the First and Second republics being repeated by the APC-led Federal Government.”