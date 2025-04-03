APC Adopts Akume As North-Central Leader, Targets Six Million Votes For Tinubu

The North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has officially designated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, as the party’s leader in the region.

Naija News reports that this development was communicated in a statement released after the stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

The statement signed by the Chairman of the North-Central APC Forum, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, highlighted that Akume holds the position of the highest-ranking APC member in the North-Central zone.

Zazzaga, who is also a member of the APC campaign council for the 2023 elections, expressed the Forum’s satisfaction with Akume’s leadership within the party in the region.

It is important to note that the APC Forum had previously encouraged Akume to engage all factions within the North-Central and to assume his role as the party leader in the area.

This advice came in response to concerns that the SGF was primarily collaborating with his Tiv and Benue associates while neglecting other regions of the North-Central.

The statement further emphasized that Akume has taken this advice to heart and is fulfilling the leadership responsibilities expected of him as the APC leader in the North-Central.

The Forum specifically pointed to efforts being made by the SGF to unite the party in the zone towards putting up a strong showing in the 2027 elections.

“The North-Central All Progressives Congress Forum has adopted the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, as the leader of the zone.

“We appreciate efforts being championed by the Senator George Akume to unite the party in the North-Central and to strengthen it to record even more success in the 2027 election.

“As the father of the party in the zone, Senator Akume has shown that he has a large heart by overlooking previous disagreements and embracing all stakeholders in the overall interest of the party.

“We urge all those who are yet to embrace Senator Akume’s leadership to do so, so that the North-Central APC can present a united front in the 2027 election,” the statement said.

The Forum urged all branches of the APC in the North-Central region to support Akume’s leadership in order to foster a more united and robust APC in the area.

These party branches encompass the North-Central APC Governors Forum, the North-Central APC Senate Caucus, the North-Central APC House of Representatives Caucus, state chairmen of the North-Central APC, the Forum of North-Central APC Speakers, and members of state assemblies from the North-Central APC, among others.

“We understand that these units have been working seamlessly with the SGF, Senator George Akume.

“They should continue to work with the guidance of Senator George Akume, and continue to strategize to ensure that the APC presents a united front in 2027.

“Our goal is to win all elective positions in the zone in 2027 to show that in truth, the North-Central is for APC.

“Also, our number one priority is to provide massive support for the victory of President Bola Tinubu in 2027. Earlier, the North-Central APC Forum promised to deliver four million votes for Tinubu’s reelection in 2027. We believe that with all stakeholders working with Senator George Akume, the North-Central can produce six million votes for Mr. President in the next election,” the statement added.

The Forum equally urged stakeholders to work with Akume towards resolving internal conflicts in all state chapters of the party in the zone.

“It is very important for the stakeholders to rally around Senator George Akume and work together to resolve all outstanding issues in the various state chapters. While we understand that conflict is sometimes inevitable in human relations, especially in political parties, we also emphasize that such conflicts should not be allowed to override collective interests.

“As such, we enjoin all stakeholders to put personal interests aside and work towards resolution of all conflicts to entrench harmony in all state chapters of the APC in the North-Central,” the statement said.

Acknowledge Akume As APC Leader In Your Region – Party Tells Alia

Similarly, the North-Central APC Forum called on Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia to recognize Akume as the leader of the APC in the region and collaborate with him to promote the party’s collective interests.

Governor Alia has been in a confrontation with Akume regarding the leadership of the APC structure in Benue, resulting in a division within the party in the state.

To address this issue, the North-Central APC Forum encouraged the governor to accept Akume’s leadership role within the party in the zone.

The statement added, “Like other stakeholders, Governor Hyacinth Alia should embrace Senator George Akume as the APC leader in the North-Central and work with him for the zone’s interest. We believe that the Governor of Benue State, like Senator George Akume, also wants the progress of the APC in the state and the entire North-Central and the country at large. We advise that the hatchet should be buried for harmony and progress to thrive in the affairs of the party.”