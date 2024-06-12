June 12: Tinubu Addresses Issue Of Minimum Wage, Labour Strike

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, addressed the issue of minimum wage in his national broadcast to mark the 25th anniversary of unbroken democracy in Nigeria and the 2024 democracy day.

Naija News gathered that the President in his speech promised that the new national minimum will soon be sent to the National Assembly for approval.

The statement of Tinubu comes a days after the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, received the recommendations of the 37-member Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage.

Tinubu in his take on the national strike by Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other affiliated unions said his administration do not seek to crack down on workers.

The President speaking on his plan to fix the economy so that everyone has access to economic opportunity, fair pay and compensation for his endeavour and labour said, “In this spirit, we have negotiated in good faith and with open arms with organized labour on a new national minimum wage. We shall soon send an executive bill to the National Assembly to enshrine what has been agreed upon as part of our law for the next five years or less.

“In the face of labour’s call for a national strike, we did not seek to oppress or crack down on the workers as a dictatorial government would have done. We chose the path of cooperation over conflict.

“No one was arrested or threatened. Instead, the labour leadership was invited to break bread and negotiate toward a good-faith resolution.

“Reasoned discussion and principled compromise are hallmarks of democracy. These themes shall continue to animate my policies and interaction with the constituent parts of our political economy.”