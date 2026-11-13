Recruitment Irregularities: Federal Govt Drags Customs, CG To Court

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has filed a four-count criminal charge against the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and its Comptroller-General, Bashir Adeniyi, over alleged breaches of federal character requirements in the Service’s recruitment exercise.

The charges, filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, accuse the defendants of failing to provide recruitment records, frustrating the commission’s monitoring responsibilities and disregarding a directive to suspend recruitment and training activities.

According to the charge sheet obtained by The PUNCH on Friday, the commission alleged that the Customs Service failed to comply with several requests for information concerning the recruitment exercise.

The prosecution is relying on provisions of the Federal Character Commission (Establishment, etc) Act, Cap. F7, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The FCC, in count one, alleged that the Customs Service failed to submit the nominal rolls for its 2025 recruitment exercise despite receiving a request for the records in a letter dated March 25, 2026.

The charge read: “That you Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, being an officer of the 1st Defendant, recklessly, negligently or willfully acquiesced in the 1st Defendant’s failure to comply with the directives of the Commission, thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 14(3) (b) of the Federal Character Commission (Establishment, etc.) Act, Cap. F7, LFN 2004 and punishable under Section 15 of the Federal Character Commission (Establishment, etc.) Act, Cap. F7, LFN 2004.”

In the second count, the FCC alleged that the Customs Service and its Comptroller-General failed to invite or submit themselves to the commission for monitoring of relevant stages of the 2025/2026 recruitment exercise between September 14 and October 7, 2026.

The third count accused the defendants of continuing with recruitment and training activities despite receiving a letter dated October 23, 2026, directing the Service to suspend the exercise pending a review.

According to the FCC, the Service disregarded the directive and failed to preserve relevant records and allow its monitoring.

In count four, the FCC accused the defendants of failing to provide clear eligibility criteria and comprehensive recruitment guidelines despite repeated requests between January 30 and October 20, 2026.

It alleged that the failure prevented the Commission from determining the state and zonal distribution of vacancies in the recruitment exercise.

The charges were brought under Section 14(3) of the Federal Character Commission (Establishment, etc.) Act, Cap. F7, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, and are punishable under Section 15 of the Act.

The commission listed three witnesses, including the Chairman of its Committee on Financial Services, Abdulwasiu K. Bawa-Allah, committee member Isa Jibrin Bida, and clerk of the committee, Usman Yaruwa.

It also listed 14 documents it intends to tender during the trial, including correspondence between the commission and the Customs Service, a report on the Service and records of the commission’s October 22 press conference.

The prosecution said it might call additional witnesses as the court considers necessary.

The charge followed a dispute between the commission and the Customs Service over the conduct of the 2024/2025 recruitment exercise, particularly complaints by applicants who said they were shortlisted but later excluded from the training programme.