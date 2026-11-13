INEC Chairman, Amupitan Blocked By Angry Protesters (Video)

Nigerians in the United Kingdom on Thursday staged a protest against the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, during his visit to Chatham House, London.

Naija News reports that the protesters, reportedly members of the Nigerian diaspora, surrounded the vehicle conveying him outside Chatham House, shouting accusations against him and the electoral body, which some of them described as a “criminal organisation.”

The demonstrators called for Amupitan’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the preliminary voter register.

Their grievances reportedly included claims of duplicate entries, the use of artificial intelligence-generated photographs and the existence of fake polling units.

The protest took place as the INEC chairman arrived at Chatham House, where he was scheduled to take part in a discussion on Nigeria’s electoral process.

Speaking at the dialogue, organised by the Kimpact Development Initiative, Amupitan urged Nigerians to trust his leadership, assuring them of free, fair, credible and inclusive elections in 2027.

The INEC chairman admitted that the technical glitches recorded during the 2023 general election had damaged public confidence in the commission.

“The 2023 general election significantly affected public confidence in INEC, and the commission is still working to rebuild the trust of Nigerians,” he said.

Amupitan, however, assured Nigerians that measures had been introduced to prevent inaccurate polling unit results from appearing on the INEC Result Viewing Portal, IReV, in 2027.