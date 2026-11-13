Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 13th November, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 13th November, 2026.

The Governor of Oyo State and presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, has accused President Bola Tinubu‘s administration of making excuses over Nigeria’s economic and security problems instead of showing enough progress in solving them.

Makinde said every government inherits challenges from its predecessor but must take responsibility for addressing them after coming into office.

He argued that more than three years into Tinubu’s administration, Nigerians were still hearing explanations about inherited poverty, insecurity, electricity problems and other challenges when they should be seeing clear improvements.

Naija News reports that the governor made the remarks in his newsletter on Thursday while explaining why he decided to challenge Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, despite supporting his emergence in 2023.

Makinde said his decision was not because of any personal disagreement with the president or simply because he wanted to become Nigeria’s next leader.

Rather, he said his concerns were about the direction of the country and the future of Nigerians.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Director of New Media and Strategic Communications, Theo Abu Agada, has described the party’s supporters as courageous for disarming the All Progressives Congress (APC) thugs in Lagos State.

Naija News reports that Agada made the remark while reacting to the attack on NDC members by alleged APC thugs at the venue of a town hall meeting in Lagos State.

The thugs, armed with cutlasses, cudgels and stones, invaded the venue of the event, disrupted proceedings and sent participants scampering for safety while chairs and other items at the venue were scattered in the confusion that followed.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle on Thursday, Agada said the ruling party and its supporters know that without thugs and ballot-box snatching, they cannot win any election.

Agada also described the APC as a useless party, adding that the NDC is fully ready for them ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Preparations for the 2027 general elections have moved a step further as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) began dispatching non-sensitive materials to its zonal offices.

Naija News reports that INEC National Commissioner, Prof Rhoda Gumus, announced this on Thursday after receiving a delegation from Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission in Abuja.

Gumus said most of the non-sensitive materials were ready, with some already delivered to the zones.

She said the commission had completed nine of its planned activities, adding that a recent assessment tour of the six zones showed INEC was on course for the polls.

According to her, the production of Permanent Voter Cards had been completed, and most states had received the first two batches, with collection ongoing.

She urged registered voters to collect their cards, noting that those without PVCs would face challenges on election day.

Gumus also said staff training was in progress, while procurement and deployment of BVAS machines were ongoing.

The acting chairman said Nigerians living abroad would not be able to vote in 2027, as the Electoral Act does not provide for it.

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has demanded a new monthly minimum wage of ₦ 300,000 for federal workers.

The National President of ASCSN, Comrade Shehu Mohammed, made the demand on Thursday at the association’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, Naija News reports.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi.

He declared that the current ₦70,000 national minimum wage can no longer guarantee a decent standard of living amid rising economic hardship.

Mohammed argued that the government must move beyond temporary palliatives and wage awards and implement a sustainable salary increase that reflects prevailing economic realities.

He said temporary interventions could not provide lasting solutions to the economic challenges facing Nigerian workers.

The ASCSN president said the government’s failure to fully implement previous relief packages, particularly the 2023 wage awards, had weakened workers’ confidence in temporary intervention measures.

He therefore urged the federal government not to wait until the next statutory minimum wage negotiation cycle before reviewing workers’ salaries.

The Peter Obi Media Office (POMO) has alleged that some individuals linked to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the presidency have hatched a plan to manipulate the outcome of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the allegation was raised in a statement issued on Thursday by Indris Zekeri Jnr on behalf of the media office.

He claimed that parts of the plan to rig the 2027 election include the relocation of polling and collation centres and the insertion of fictitious names into the voter register.

The POMO alleged that individuals linked to the presidency and INEC have already been deployed to various regions to facilitate changes in polling and collation locations and alter voter records ahead of the elections.

The office also demanded an independent review of recent uploads and amendments to the voter register to ensure that no individual was recorded as having voted without physically appearing at a polling unit and completing the required voting procedure.

A chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Buba Galadima, has claimed that members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) are not intelligent people.

Naija News reports that Galadima stated this while reacting to a court judgement involving the party.

He claimed ADC members were celebrating the reported illness of Justice Peter Lifu, who delivered a ruling against the party, without understanding the legal implications of his absence from the country.

Galadima made the remarks while fielding questions on African Independent Television (AIT) on Wednesday.

He argued that if the judge had travelled to Europe for medical treatment, it could delay the party’s ability to appeal the judgment because no other judge could sign the records of proceedings in his place.

Galadima said the ADC should be more concerned about securing the records required to challenge the judgment rather than celebrating the judge’s reported illness.

Controversial Nigerian singer, Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, has pleaded with Grammy-winning musician, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, to withdraw the charges against him.

Naija News reports that the latest appeal comes amid a feud between the two entertainers that escalated in October 2024 after Speed Darlington, in a video via his social media page, questioned Burna Boy’s Grammy Award win for his album, Twice as Tall.

Speed Darlington also insinuated that Burna Boy had a relationship with American music executive Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, which, according to him, earned him the award.

Burna Boy subsequently petitioned the police over alleged defamation and cyberstalking, leading to Speed Darlington’s arrest in Lagos on October 4, 2024.

He was transferred to Abuja, where he was detained before being released on October 9, 2024.

However, Speed Darlington, in a video posted on his Instagram page on Thursday, expressed regret over the pain and embarrassment he might have caused Burna Boy.

Akpi, as the singer is fondly called, admitted he was wrong to assume everyone had the same temperament, stressing that he wanted to end their disagreement.

He further pledged to refrain from making both direct and indirect comments about Burna Boy’s sexuality, making the withdrawal of the charges a condition for his promise.

Speed Darlington also promised not to mention the singer’s name again if the legal dispute was resolved.

Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti has revealed that his late father, legendary Nigerian singer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, appeared in court about 300 times over various criminal allegations brought against him by the Nigerian government.

Naija News reports that Seun disclosed that the charges against the late musician included murder, attempted murder, sabotage and armed robbery.

He also described the repeated court appearances as part of the long-running disagreements between his father and successive governments in Nigeria.

The singer made this revelation during an interview on The Truth Hurts show hosted by Jeff Weiss on Wednesday morning.

Speaking about his childhood and the challenges his family faced because of his father’s political views, Seun also explained that Fela’s constant criticism of those in power exposed members of his household and community to threats, intimidation and attacks.

He said that although he was born in 1983 and did not witness some of the earliest confrontations between his father and the government, he grew up experiencing the effects of Fela’s activism.

Manchester United have reportedly ended Michael Carrick‘s spell as manager following the club’s disappointing start to the 2026/2027 season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the development in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Thursday.

Naija News reports that the Red Devils sacked Carrick after United’s frustrating 4-4 draw against Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Manchester United twice came from two goals down in the encounter but still failed to secure all three points. The development has reportedly left the club’s stakeholders increasingly unhappy.

Carrick had reportedly been given the Aston Villa game and the midweek Champions League clash against Roma to turn things around and keep his job.

However, the situation appears to have taken a different turn.

The reported sack comes as a surprise to some United supporters, considering that Carrick guided the club to a third-place finish last season, a performance that earned him a two-year contract.

But things have gone badly for the former Manchester United midfielder this season.

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has challenged his players to win both matches against Tanzania as Nigeria seeks to strengthen its chances of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles will host the Taifa Stars at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, November 13, before travelling to Zanzibar for the return fixture at the Amman Stadium on Tuesday, November 17.

The Super Eagles head into the double-header under pressure following a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in their previous qualifying match.

Chelle has urged the players to put the setback behind them and secure all six available points from the two encounters.

The Malian tactician said the team understood the importance of the fixtures and must work hard to deliver positive results.

That’s the top Nigerian N ewspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian N ews on Naija News . See you again tomorrow.