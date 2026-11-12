‘I Apologise For Any Pain, Shame I Have Caused You’ – Speed Darlington Begs Burna Boy

Controversial Nigerian singer, Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, has pleaded with Grammy-winning musician, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, to withdraw the charges against him.

Naija News reports that the latest appeal comes amid a feud between the two entertainers that escalated in October 2024 after Speed Darlington, in a video via his social media page, questioned Burna Boy’s Grammy Award win for his album, Twice as Tall.

Speed Darlington also insinuated that Burna Boy had a relationship with American music executive Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, which, according to him, earned him the award.

Burna Boy subsequently petitioned the police over alleged defamation and cyberstalking, leading to Speed Darlington’s arrest in Lagos on October 4, 2024.

He was transferred to Abuja, where he was detained before being released on October 9, 2024.

However, Speed Darlington, in a video posted on his Instagram page on Thursday, expressed regret over the pain and embarrassment he might have caused Burna Boy.

Akpi, as the singer is fondly called, admitted he was wrong to assume everyone had the same temperament, stressing that he wanted to end their disagreement.

He further pledged to refrain from making both direct and indirect comments about Burna Boy’s sexuality, making the withdrawal of the charges a condition for his promise.

Speed Darlington also promised not to mention the singer’s name again if the legal dispute was resolved.

He said, “This video is for Burna Boy. Burna, this is an apology video. I apologise for any pain that I have caused you. Any shame that I have caused you.

“I made the mistake of thinking that everybody vibrates at the same frequency. That’s wrong of me. I apologise, Burna Boy.

“I give you my word that if you withdraw all charges and let everything die, I give you my word that I will never make any direct comment regarding your sexuality.

“Even indirect comment. I will no longer try sustain. I give you my word. Let peace reign.

“I promise I will never use my mouth to mention your name.”